Town anxious as police look for shooting suspect

The offender is still on the run after a shooting in Invercargill.

Emergency services were called to Kelvin Street at 9.15am yesterday after a 52-year-old man was shot in his lower leg.

St John Ambulance said two ambulance crews were called to the scene.

The man was taken to Southland Hospital, with serious injuries, where he had surgery and is now in a stable condition.

The relationship between the victim and the shooter was yet to be established, police said.

A gun was found near the scene of the shooting yesterday.

Police have urged anyone who was near Kelvin Street at the time to contact them.

One resident told RNZ yesterday that the street was usually very quiet, and there had never been any trouble in the area before.

"I didn't hear anything and I haven't been outside really ... I have seen armed police walking up the street and checking vehicles."

Ranna, who owns an Indian grocery store, said some customers had told her they were feeling anxious because the shooter had not been found.