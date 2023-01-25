Toxic algae levels elevated

Environment Southland’s latest monitoring has found elevated levels of toxic algae in the Waiau River near the Excelsior Creek inflow.

Senior scientist Katie Blakemore said Waiau River users and animals should avoid contact with algal mats, and also remain alert in other parts of the river for algal growth or mats floating in the water, as these algae could produce toxins harmful to people and animals if swallowed or through contact with skin.