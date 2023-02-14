Toxic algae warning for Southland river

The Aparima River. Photo: ODT files

Higher levels of potentially toxic algae have been found in a Southland river, prompting a health warning for the public.

Environment Southland said today its latest monitoring had found elevated levels of the algae in the Aparima River at Thornbury.

Algae naturally occurred in waterways and could flourish in hot and fine conditions. Most were harmless, but some species could produce toxins and rapidly bloom to harmful levels, it advised.

Toxic algae appears in waterways as a dark green/brown slime on rocks, or dark brown/black mats at the water’s edge.

Environment Southland senior scientist Katie Blakemore said all river users should remain alert for algal growth or mats of algae floating in the water and avoid contact.

The warm weather and low flows in rivers and streams have made toxic algae more likely than usual, she said.

"Our monitoring cannot cover all places and times and people are advised to become familiar with what to look for.

"These algae can produce toxins that are harmful to people and animals if swallowed, or through contact with skin.

"People and animals (it can be deadly to dogs, in particular) should avoid contact with the river and be mindful of the potential health risks, until health warnings are removed."

People who experience symptoms after contact with contaminated water should visit a doctor immediately, she said.

"If you are concerned that any animals have consumed toxic algae or contaminated water, they should be taken to a vet immediately."

Environment Southland regularly monitors toxic algae at a number of river and lake sites across Southland.

• For further information visit Environment Southland’s website www.es.govt.nz/toxic-algae