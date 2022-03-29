Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Tramper missing on Milford Track since Sunday

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    A rescue operation is underway for a tramper missing on the Milford Track since Sunday.

    Police say despite extensive searching on Monday, the man has not been found.

    The tramper is experienced in the outdoors, they said.

    The search was scaled-up during the day, with a specialist Alpine Cliff Rescue (ACR) team from Queenstown joining the search, along with Police Search and Rescue and LandSAR personnel and volunteers.

    Two helicopters have also searched from the air.

    NZ Herald

     

    suv-updated-banner_1.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter