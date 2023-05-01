Tramper rescued from Fiordland National Park

Southern Lakes Helicopters and six LandSAR volunteers were flown into difficult terrain in the Lake Hauroko area of Fiordland National Park to begin the search. Photo: DOC

Searchers have found a cold and dehydrated tramper in the Lake Hauroko area of Fiordland National Park at the weekend, despite his locator beacon being damaged.

The Rescue Coordiation Centre NZ was notified about 8pm on Saturday that the beacon had been activated in the area of the Teal Bay Hut Track.

Southern Lakes Helicopters and a team of six LandSAR volunteers from Southland and Fiordland were flown into difficult terrain to begin the search.

A 61-year-old man was found cold and dehydrated, but otherwise uninjured, about 3am on Sunday.

The man was unable to be winched due to the rough terrain and dense vegetation.

Staff conducted an on-scene assessment and focused on warming the man up before helping him to Teal Bay Hut.

Police on-scene coordinator Sergeant Alun Griffiths praised the efforts of the helicopter crew, LandSAR field and incident management teams that worked through the night to find the tramper.

Police are reminding people to carry a locator beacon when exploring the outdoors.

"Beacons are a lifesaving tool which allow rescue teams to respond to your location as soon as possible.

"If you are exploring the outdoors and feel that you are in danger and are unable to contact emergency services any other way, please activate your beacon.

"Be prepared to manage your own survival until assistance can reach you."

People should register their beacons with the Rescue Coordination Centre NZ before you head out: www.beacons.org.nz

• For more information on beacons and how to stay safe see https://www.police.govt.nz/faq/im-going-trampinghuntingboating-do-you-re...