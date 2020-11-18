Tramper's family concerned after days without contact

Blake Walker. Photo: Supplied via Facebook

It is unlike 19-year-old Blake Walker to not check his phone while tramping, yet he has not been heard from for four days.

A post on the Te Araroa hiking trail social media page today stated the family were seeking information on his whereabouts after he had failed to contact them.

Mr Walker was tramping on his own and was expected to head into the Longwood section of the Te Araroa Trail on Saturday or Sunday.

The last communication he had with his family was on the beach section before Riverton, in Southland.

However, his mother had since checked with the Riverton and Colac Bay Campgrounds and he had not shown up to either.

While he may have camped on the beach and carried on through, his mother doubted it.

‘‘Blake has already done SOBO Cape to Arthur’s Pass pre-lockdown and always checked in when in pockets of service,’’ the post stated.

‘‘[It was] So unlike him to have not at least once checked his phone over past four days.’’

He has short, blonde hair and is about six foot.

Police confirmed they were notified this morning a tramper had not been in touch as expected.

At this stage, initial inquiries were being made.

Anyone in the area who may have come across him was asked to contact Mark Weatherall on mark@teararoa.org.nz or 021 132 4519.

