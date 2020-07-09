Thursday, 9 July 2020

Traveller with Invercargill link tests negative

    A person who arrived in Malaysia from New Zealand this week initially tested positive for Covid-19 - but has since tested negative.

    The Ministry of Health said the person had a positive result to a rapid antigen test.

    The test is used for quick screening to see if a person is at risk of having the disease but is not as accurate as the PCR test used in New Zealand.

    The situation came to light after Malaysia's health minister announced the result - and the New Zealand connection - at a press conference this week.

    But the person had since tested negative for a PCR test, a New Zealand ministry spokesperson said.

    The person had been staying with family in Invercargill since January.

    They were asymptomatic and had no known contact with Covid-19, the spokesperson said.

    As a precaution, the family members were tested and all were negative, the ministry said.

    RNZ
