Saturday, 17 September 2022

Updated 2.20 pm

Trawler crewman in hospital after incident at sea

    By Oscar Francis
    Aerial view of South Port at Bluff. PHOTO: ODT FILES
    A fishing boat crewman is in hospital after being seriously injured while the vessel was at sea this week.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Bluff and Kingswell stations were called about 10.50am today to South Port at Bluff Harbour.

    Crews assisted ambulance staff with a Stokes basket, the spokeswoman said.

    A St John spokeswoman said one patient was taken to Southland Hospital with serious injuries.

    Bluff Marine Radio operator Meri Leask said the incident involved a staff member on the Talleys trawler Amaltal Explorer.

    Talleys chief executive Tony Hazlett said the crewman was injured on board the vessel on Wednesday. He was now in hospital in a stable condition.

    The trawler was south of Bluff when the incident happened, and the company was undertaking an investigation, Mr Hazlett said.

    WorkSafe has been approached for comment.

