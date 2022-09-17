Trawler crewman in hospital after incident at sea

Aerial view of South Port at Bluff. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A fishing boat crewman is in hospital after being seriously injured while the vessel was at sea this week.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Bluff and Kingswell stations were called about 10.50am today to South Port at Bluff Harbour.

Crews assisted ambulance staff with a Stokes basket, the spokeswoman said.

A St John spokeswoman said one patient was taken to Southland Hospital with serious injuries.

Bluff Marine Radio operator Meri Leask said the incident involved a staff member on the Talleys trawler Amaltal Explorer.

Talleys chief executive Tony Hazlett said the crewman was injured on board the vessel on Wednesday. He was now in hospital in a stable condition.

The trawler was south of Bluff when the incident happened, and the company was undertaking an investigation, Mr Hazlett said.

WorkSafe has been approached for comment.

