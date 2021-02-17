Trial cut short as accused pleads guilty to Invercargill shooting

Joel Maikara Amohanga

An Invercargill man who shot another man in the stomach has pleaded guilty to a raft of charges after an attempted murder charge was dropped.

Joel Maikara Amohanga (30) has been on trial at Invercargill High Court since Monday after he denied four charges - attempted murder, threatening to kill, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

However, the trial was ended days early when he pleaded guilty after the crown dropped the attempted murder charge.

The charges relate to an incident at a Brown St house, in Strathern, on November 9, 2019 when Amohanga shot the victim Kane Johnston-Walters in the stomach.

Justice Cameron Mander explained to the jury today the reasons for the trial ending early and why Amohanga was not present in the court this morning.

He said following the conclusion of the evidence of Ann Shirley Johnston - mother of the victim and Crown’s only eyewitness - on Monday afternoon, Amohanga indicated he was reconsidering his position.

On Tuesday, Amohanga’s defence lawyer Bill Dawkins and Crown prosecutor Mary-Jane Thomas had a lengthy discussion in chambers following a further development.

Following the new information the Crown dropped the main charge of attempted murder.

Justice Mander told the jury the Crown indicated it was willing to add another charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, which carried the same maximum penalty as the other one.

The case was still set to go ahead but at 4.30pm, Justice Mander was advised Amohanga changed his position and was willing to plead guilty.

Amohanga returned to court and pleaded guilty to the charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, threatening to kill, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Justice Mander explained the plea process would normally happen in front of the jury, but did not in this case as Amohanga was “oscillating” whether he would plea or not.

Amohanga will be sentenced on May 4.