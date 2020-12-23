Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Trio enter not guilty pleas

    Three men arrested following an aggravated burglary and kidnapping incident in Invercargill have denied the charges they are facing.

    Kenneth John Butler (36), Nathan Arama Mitchell Rerekura (31) and Brendon Kaea (39) appeared by audiovisual link in the Invercargill District Court yesterday.

    Through their lawyers, they entered not guilty pleas on five charges: aggravated burglary, kidnapping (for gain), assault, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm — and elected trial by jury.

    Judge John Brandts-Giesen granted electronic monitoring bail for the trio.

    The charge sheet stated the men, on November 19, allegedly in the possession of a pistol and a tomahawk, entered a house in Regent St without authority and with intent to commit an imprisonable offence in that building.

    Judge Brandts-Giesen remanded them until their next appearance on February 22.

    Miharo Jason Papa (36), who was also arrested in relation to the incident and also denied the same charges, would also reappear in court at that date.

