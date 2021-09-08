Wednesday, 8 September 2021

1.45 pm

Truck tangled in powerlines after crash near Winton

    Police are investigating after a truck ended up rolling and tangled in powerlines during a crash near Winton on Monday.

    The truck crashed, bringing down powerlines, and rolled at the intersection of Norman Rd and State Highway 96, at about 4.40pm, near Browns, police said.

    Police said there were reports the driver sustained moderate injuries.

    Environment Southland were notified as the truck was apparently transporting "some sort of waste", police said.

    Police are seeking to speak to the driver of a red and white truck which was seen travelling northbound on SH96 between 4.30pm and 4.40pm.

    We believe this other driver may be able to assist with our investigation, police said.

    The driver of that truck or anyone else with information that may assist Police is urged to call 105 and ask to be put in touch with Constable McLardy at Winton Police.

