Trust reports strong financial result for year

Community Trust South has announced an income of $38.523million for the past year.

Trust chairwoman Mata Cherrington said it was pleased to announce a strong financial result for the past year, following a significant bounce back in investment markets.

The trust’s investment return for 2021 was 20.8% (down 1.4% on 2020) and as at balance date total net assets were $256million (compared with $217.5million in 2020).

Total comprehensive income of $38.5million after grants was posted (2020 saw a deficit after grants of $14.7million).

Investment committee chairman David Goble said the trust was satisfied to have achieved a positive result.

‘‘The result puts us in a good position for the future with significant progress having been made towards our capital rebuild,’’ investment committee chairman David Goble said.

In the 2021 financial year, trust expenses decreased to $1.1million from $1.2million in 2020. The trust had grants committed for the period of $5.418million, compared with $7.498million for the previous period.

Grants committed were down on the prior year due to fewer applications because of Covid-19 and not having a major grants round.

In response to the pandemic, the trust provided flexibility to organisations, allowing them to retain funding where they were incurring expense, however, there were some organisations that were not incurring expense and so did not apply for funding or pick up approved funding.

The trust provided additional funding to areas and organisations most affected by the pandemic.

In 2021, it focused on a capital rebuild and did not have a major grants round for applications over $75,000.

General manager Jackie Flutey said it had committed to an increased grants budget of $8million this financial year.

‘‘With this additional funding we are well placed to be able to support our community over this upcoming year.’’