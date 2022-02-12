Two car crash on Bluff Hwy

Two people have been injured in a two vehicle crash on Bluff Highway (SH1), south of Invercargill this evening.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of the crash at about 6.50pm.

One patient was taken to hospital and another was being treated by ambulance at the scene.

The crash occurred between the intersections with Hamilton Rd and Awarua Sidings Rd.

One lane is closed while emergency services attend the scene.