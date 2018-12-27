Two car crash as wrong-way driver forces evasive action

Emergency services have been called to a crash in Fiordland after two drivers spun off a popular tourist highway to avoid a vehicle travelling on the wrong side of the road.

A police spokesman said they were called to the crash on the Te Anau-Mossburn Hwy (SH94) near the intersection with Centre Hill Rd at 9.27am.

Police received a report that two vehicles ended up off the road after the drivers of both were forced to take evasive action to avoid a vehicle travelling on the wrongs side of the road in the opposite direction.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John had also been called to the scene.

No-one was believed to have suffered serious injuries but one person reported having hit their head.