Thursday, 27 December 2018

10.06 am

Two car crash as wrong-way driver forces evasive action

    Emergency services have been called to a crash in Fiordland after two drivers spun off a popular tourist highway to avoid a  vehicle travelling on the wrong side of the road.

    A police spokesman said they were called to the crash on the Te Anau-Mossburn Hwy (SH94) near the intersection with Centre Hill Rd at  9.27am.

    Police received a report that two vehicles ended up off the road after the drivers of both were forced to take evasive action to avoid a vehicle travelling on the wrongs side of the road in the opposite direction.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John had also been called to the scene.

    No-one was believed to have suffered serious injuries but one person reported having hit their head. 

