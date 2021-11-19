Two critical after boat incident near Bluff

image0_0.jpeg A helicopter takes part in the operation at Bluff Harbour today. Photo: Laura Smith

Two people are in a critical condition after a boat got into difficulty near Bluff early this afternoon.

Police said they were notified around 12.20pm that a boat was in trouble in Bluff Harbour, and a rescue operation involving the coastguard was launched.

It was believed there were four people on board, police said in a statement.

The rescue effort was being carried out in the waters between Bluff Port and Tiwai Wharf.

About 2.25pm a St John spokeswoman said two people had been taken to Southland Hospital in critical condition.

A helicopter was at the scene and another two helicopters had been dispatched.

Earlier. the spokeswoman said three ambulances and a first responder had been sent to Bluff, with the manager also going to South Port.

A reporter at the scene said a helicopter could be seen hovering over the port.

The MetService maritime sea forecast for Bluff rates the boating conditions as bad, with wind at 18 knots and gusts of up to 23 knots, a chop height of 0.6m and a swell of 0.8m.