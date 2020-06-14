Sunday, 14 June 2020

Two injured after vehicle leaves road in Bluff

    Two people were injured in an early morning crash in Bluff where the vehicle came to rest 15m off the road.

    St John said in a media alert six people were involved in the traffic incident in Bluff Hill.

    Two ambulances were called to the scene in Flagstaff Rd.

    Two people were taken to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries while four others were uninjured, it said.

    A police spokeswoman said they were advised of the single-vehicle crash at 1.14am.

    The vehicle did not roll but did end up about 15m off the side of the road, she said.

