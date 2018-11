crashinvtrucksharon.jpg Emergency services at the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Invercargill. Photo: Sharon Reece

Two people have been taken to hospital after a head-on crash in Invercargill this morning.

Emergency services attended the crash at the intersection of Rockdale Rd and Scott St at about 9:50am, a police spokesman said.

A St John spokesman said two patients were taken to Southland hospital with moderate injuries.

Ambulance officers also assessed and treated two patients with minor injuries at the scene.

The crash involved two cars and a truck, he said.