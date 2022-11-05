Two local heroes honoured at awards night

Winners of the Gore District Civic Award this year are MLT New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards convener Philip Geary and Gore Country Music Club president Julie Mitchell. Photo: ODT Files

For decades, two people have been driving forces behind Gore’s country music scene and last night they were recognised for their voluntary work.

The Gore District Community Awards were held at the Gore Town and Country Club stadium last night at a gala event for about 450 people.

New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards convener for 23 years Philip Geary, and long-time president of the Gore Country Music Club Julie Mitchell were the winners of the civic award, sponsored by the Otago Daily Times and The Ensign, one of the ten awards presented.

Both life members of the country music club and founding board members of Tussock Country, over the years they had shown passion and dedication to all things country music, whether it was promoting events, as administrators, or encouraging young performers.

Gore District Council events co-ordinator Jessica Swan said she had been blown away by community support for the awards and the enthusiasm of those helping out, such as the Gore Musical Theatre.

"We were almost sold out, which is a testament to everyone involved."

Started 16 years ago, the community awards had become the council’s flagship event.

They were a way of saying thank you to those who had made an impact.

This year was the first time the awards had been held as a biennial event, Ms Swan said.

She believed this contributed to the high calibre of nominees and ticket sales.

"The quality of nominees has been excellent and made judging quite difficult."

Ms Swan was grateful for the support of the awards’ sponsors.

"Without them, we don’t have an event."

Gore community awards

- Business Excellence: Robbies Pickles and Preserves

- Contribution to Arts and Culture: Scott Anderson

- Emerging Performing Artist: Maegan and Nicola Mitchell

- Junior Sportsperson of the Year: Saffron Hare

- Services to Sport: Erin and Peter Howes

- Community Impact Award: Southern Indoor Charity Dog Trials Committee

- Te Anamata Award: Ira Deans

- Woman of the Year: Dorothy Mullen

- Young Achiever: Olivia Crawford

- Gore District Civic Award: Julie Mitchell and Philip Geary