Two more guilty in Invercargill murder trial

Two more guilty verdicts have been delivered in Invercargill this afternoon in the trial of five people charged with the murder of 19-year-old Jack McAllister.

Christopher Brown (20), Laura Scheepers (19), Natasha Ruffell (27), David Wilson (20) and a 24-year-old woman with interim name suppression have been standing trial for the past five weeks, all facing a single charge of murdering Mr McAllister.

Mr McAllister died from injuries suffered during an attack at Stadium Southland on June 7 last year.

The jury in the High Court at Invercargill has today found Brown guilty of murder, and Scheepers guilty of manslaughter.

Wilson, Ruffell and the woman with name suppression were found not guilty on all charges.

Scheepers and Brown were in tears as they were led away. Ruffell looked to her family teary-eyed, but smiling, and her family, who were crying, smiled back.

The woman with name suppression gave a small cry and was handed a tissue after she heard the verdict.

Two other people, including Brayden Whiting-Roff, who the Crown alleged was the principal offender, had already pleaded guilty to murder.

None of the five receving verdicts today was accused of physically causing McAllister's death, but they were alleged been a party to his death.

It was earlier alleged that McAllister was lured to Stadium Southland by the promise of sex from a young woman.

He was with a friend, Braydon Mckay.

About 30 minutes later the pair left Stadium Southland, but the mood had taken a dramatic turn.

"Jack McAllister is again the passenger of the vehicle - only now he is bleeding," Crown prosecutor Riki Donnelly told the court during the Crown's opening last month.

"He has 14 external stab or cut wounds and from those wounds he will die in the early hours of the 8th of June, 2017."