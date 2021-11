Police at the scene in Invercargill overnight. Photo: Laura Smith

Two people have been seriously injured in a fiery crash in Invercargill overnight.

Police said they were alerted to the single-vehicle crash on Bay Rd about 1.40am.

It was not known what the vehicle crashed into, but a police spokeswoman said the vehicle went on fire.

Police reported one person as being in critical condition and one serious.

St John said two seriously injured people were taken to Southland Hospital.