Unfinished dump station under dispute

Mataura Community Board member Laurel Turnbull says a plaque recording where a time capsule is buried not far from where the new dump station is sited is one of many reasons why the station should not be where it is. Photo: Sandy Eggleston

Despite being about 80% completed Mataura’s dump station may be moved.

At the Mataura Community Board meeting this week board members discussed the future of the dump station which Gore District Council staff had almost finished building.

In a report tabled at the meeting, council roading manager Murray Hasler said staff had stopped building the dump station alongside the parking area in Bridge St.

"I have been made aware that the new board does not appear to agree with this project and ordered a halt to its continuation.

"Construction is currently on hold pending direction from the board."

At the former board’s August 1 meeting recommendations were passed requesting council staff provide costings for the building of a dump station at Coster Park, and if the building of a dump station proceeded, a source of funding be investigated.

These recommendations were ratified by a full Gore District Council meeting later that month.

Speaking to his report Mr Hasler said council staff might have been "a bit enthusiastic" to start the building of the station.

However, it was his understanding the former board was in favour of the project and the only thing stopping it going ahead was lack of funding.

Once the New Zealand Motor Caravan Association agreed to fund the project he met with Mataura ward councillor Neville Phillips to choose the best site for the station and building began.

He was not aware anyone in the community opposed the building of the station.

"I was quite surprised to hear the concern."

Board member Laurel Turnbull said she was against siting the station in such a visible place.

"Putting it right there on the side of the river is against the iwi. They don’t want it there [and] we don’t want it there."

Prior to work starting on the site, she believed it was one of several options proposed for the station and a final decision had not been made.

There was a plaque marking where a time capsule was buried within 2m of the station which also meant it was not an appropriate place for waste to be dumped, she said.

Ratepayers did not know the dump station was planned for the site, she said.

"The public in Mataura has not been consulted about most things that have gone on."

Board chairwoman Nicky Coats said it made more sense to site the station at Tulloch Park where there were public toilets.

"There’s no toilets in Bridge St."

Cr Phillips said there was a sewerage pump station 5m away from the site which was why it was chosen.

"Not only was it the cheapest [option] but it was the best access for the campervans."

He did not know that Mr Hasler had received funding from the motor home association and had started the work.

However, he now believed the project should be finished in good faith to the association who had given the money, he said.

Board member Darren Matahiki said after the August board meeting it had not been decided to go ahead with the building of the dump station.

"There was nothing set in stone."

Cr Phillips said the decision to build the station at Coster Park had not been made because of the uncertainty about funding.

Cr Phillips and Mr Hasler said they were not aware mana whenua had been consulted.

After more lengthy discussion about different potential sites board members passed a recommendation Mr Hasler cost the option of moving the station back further on the site.

