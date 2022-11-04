Upgrades to flood defences out for tender

Invercargill City manager engineering services Jeremy Rees, councillor Rebecca Amundsen, Te runaka o Awarua kaiwhakahaere Dean Whaanga and council mana whenua appointee Evelyn Cook from Waihopai runaka during the blessing of Stead St Stopbank in November last year. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

Tenders are now out on a number of key projects that aim to protect Southland towns from flooding and the impacts of climate change.

Four projects covering upgrades to stop banks and associated infrastructure in Gore, Wyndham, Mataura and Invercargill/Waihopai are now open for tender.

Environment Southland catchment manager Randal Beal said that within the current tranche of climate resilience projects co-funded by the Government, the work was either completed, under construction or out for tender.

These projects are providing critical upgrades to parts of Southland’s flood defences with the help of funding from Kanoa — the Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit — to Environment Southland to the tune of $13.875 million. They also aim to lift regional employment, grow the contractor market capacity and capability and provide a much-needed boost for the local economy.

"We are very keen for local suppliers to engage in the tendering process," Mr Beal said.

"Materials for the upgrades are also being sourced locally, proving to be a win-win for Environment Southland, Southland ratepayers and the communities where the work is being done. When transport and construction costs are at an all time high, the financial investment can be returned to the local economy, and we can keep the transport costs as low as possible.

"We have a busy construction season ahead. Tendering for these projects closes in November, and we hope to have some of the work on the Waimumu, Waihopai, Gore and Wyndham upgrades under way before Christmas. Most of this work is scheduled for completion in April 2023."

Meanwhile, further geotechnical investigations for the Mataura township stop banks have been completed. The next step is analysing the data and producing the 2D hydraulic models.

"This work is critical in determining the best design solution for the town. We expect a preliminary report on the geotechnical investigations in December, and at this time, we will begin to understand the possible solutions for the Mataura township flood protection," Randal says.

Two of the projects announced in late 2020 have been completed. They include flood damage remediation work in the lower-to-mid reaches of the Waiau River and an upgrade and extension to the Boundary Creek stop bank in Mataura.

Information on the tenders can be found on Gets, the Government Electronic Tender Service.

