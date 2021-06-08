Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Ute with caravan crash blocks highway

    No-one was seriously hurt but a section of State Highway 93 was partly blocked after a ute towing a caravan hit a bank south of Clinton yesterday.

    Clinton volunteer firefighters attended the crash, on a corner marked with double yellow lines about 2km south of Clinton, after being alerted at 11.36am.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the Clinton fire appliance was at the scene for 40 minutes, but it was unclear how long the highway was partly blocked.

    St John staff attended, and emergency services said a health check was made, but there were only minor injuries and no-one was taken to hospital.

     

