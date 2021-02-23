Eight fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire near Lumsden in Southland this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Balfour, Lumsden, Dipton, and Riversdale were on route or working to contain the fire in Old Balfour Rd between St Patricks Rd and Walker Rd at present.

The fire was reported at 4.53pm, the spokesman said.

No further details were immediately available.