Vehicle crashes into ditch

A motorist had a rough start to Christmas Day, being cut from their car after it crashed into a ditch near Invercargill in the early hours of yesterday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Invercargill and Kingswell fire stations were called to the intersection of Mill Rd North (State Highway 1) and East Rd about 1.25am.

They helped extricate the vehicle’s sole occupant, the spokeswoman said.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to reports of a car being found in a ditch.

SH1 was closed for a short period of time.

No injuries had been reported, the spokeswoman said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz