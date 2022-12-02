Vehicle linked to Invercargill gang shootings

Police are seeking sightings of this vehicle. Photo: NZ Police

Invercargill police are seeking sightings of a vehicle they believe was connected to two gang shootings in the city, one of which left two teenagers seriously injured.

Police believe the Mongrel Mob was involved in the shootings and have linked a dark Toyota Sienta to the crimes.

The first shooting happened about 1am on January 31 when eight shots from a high power rifle were fired into a property in Centre St, Invercargill.

Two teenagers inside the house, a 17-year-old female and a 16-year-old male, were struck by bullets and received serious injuries.

Police believe the address was specifically targeted.

The second incident occurred about 1am on July 3 when multiple shots from a high power rifle and a shotgun were fired at a property on the corner of Elizabeth St and Elles Rd.

There was one occupant in the house at the time but they were not injured.

Police believe the house was incorrectly targeted. Shortly afterwards, officers spoke to the occupants of two vehicles on Ball St who both had Mongrel Mob gang affiliations.

"Since these incidents occurred police have been carrying out a number of enquiries and we believe offenders for both incidents are associated to the Mongrel Mob gang," a police spokesman said in a statement this morning.

A vehicle of interest in both matters was recovered in a recent search warrant at an Invercargill address.

"This is quite a distinctive vehicle and p[olice are appealing for sightings of the dark coloured Toyota Sienta around those times. These vehicles have very distinctive taillights.

"We acknowledge that these matters were some time ago but want to highlight the seriousness of this type of offending and the impact it has had on our victims and members of the public who live in these areas," the spokesman said.

"Police are following lines of inquiry and want to assure the public that we are continuing to investigate both incidents and are committed to holding those responsible to account.

"We believe there will be people out there who have information relevant to our investigations and encourage anyone with information to please contact us and know that you can do so in confidence."

The public can contact police by calling 105, quoting file number 220131/9471 or 220603/1744.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.