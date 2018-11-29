Vehicle linked to robbery outside ANZ Bank

inv_ag_rob_3.jpgcrop1.jpg Police want to hear from anyone who saw this white vehicle. Photo: NZ Police

Invercargill police are looking for a white vehicle which may have been used in a robbery last week.

Detective Senior Sergeant Stu Harvey said the investigation into the aggravated robbery outside the ANZ Bank on Wednesday, November 21, was still ongoing.

"Police believe the vehicle pictured was used by offenders to leave the inner city area shortly after the robbery occurred.''

He confirmed it was parked in the Leven St carpark at around 9am and left at about 9.15am, travelling south on Leven St.

inv_ag_rob_2.jpgccrop1.jpg Photo: NZ Police

Police are interested in any sightings of the vehicle.

"We'd also like to hear from anyone who may have any information on it, or people associated with it, both before and after the robbery.''

An abandoned vehicle related to the robbery was later located by police near the old railway station in Leven St.

The robbery of a cash-in-transit van outside the bank was described as a ''shocking'' ordeal for bank staff.

ANZ senior external communications manager Stefan Herrick told the Otago Daily Times last week there were about 20 staff in the building at the time of the robbery.

People with information that may help are urged to contact Invercargill Police on (03) 211-0400, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

- Staff reporter