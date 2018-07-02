Victim in hospital, shooter still at large, police say

Police man the cordon at the scene of a shooting in Invercargill on Saturday morning. Photo: Sharon Reece

The person who shot a 52-year-old man in Invercargill on Saturday is still at large, police say.

The victim in the shooting was last night out of surgery and in a stable condition. He was found with a gunshot wound on Kelvin St about 9.15am on Saturday. Police spoke to the victim in hospital last night.

Southern police said they were still in the early stages of their investigation, and the offender had not been located.

The armed offenders squad was called as a precaution on Saturday. But police said yesterday there was no threat to public safety following the shooting.

Officers were interviewing several witnesses to the incident.

Invercargill resident Caitlin Barton said on Saturday she saw a man lying on the footpath as she drove to work.

"He was lying flat as if he had slipped on ice and had a back injury.

"Lots of people were crowding around him and an ambulance came flying past me ...

"I didn’t think it was a shooting until I saw it on Facebook."

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to get in touch.

They would particularly like to hear from anyone who was driving on Kelvin St, near the intersection with Earnslaw St, about 9am on Saturday.