Virus tests for Milford locals after visit from infected traveller

About 30 Milford Sound workers and residents have been tested for Covid-19 after a visit from a traveller who tested positive in South Korea.

A free pop-up surveillance testing site was set up at the Milford Sound Fire Station today by the Fiordland Medical Practice.

Its practice manger, Wendy den Hertog, said the Milford Sound community supported the testing and engaged well.

"We weren't sure what to expect. We didn't know how many workers would be in here. Some companies are only working on the weekends so we were prepared to test up to 100 - 120 if required and could have done that," she said.

"It's been really positive. There's a really nice village feeling in here and we've had loads of happy, smiling workers, happy to be tested."

The testing was aimed at helping ensure Milford Sound workers or residents did not unknowingly have Covid-19 after the visit last month, she said.

More than 1000 people were tested when WellSouth organised a drive-thru site on Queenstown on Tuesday.