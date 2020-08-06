Thursday, 6 August 2020

Virus tests for Milford locals after visit from infected traveller

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    About 30 Milford Sound workers and residents have been tested for Covid-19 after a visit from a traveller who tested positive in South Korea.

    A free pop-up surveillance testing site was set up at the Milford Sound Fire Station today by the Fiordland Medical Practice.

    Its practice manger, Wendy den Hertog, said the Milford Sound community supported the testing and engaged well.

    "We weren't sure what to expect. We didn't know how many workers would be in here. Some companies are only working on the weekends so we were prepared to test up to 100 - 120 if required and could have done that," she said.

    "It's been really positive. There's a really nice village feeling in here and we've had loads of happy, smiling workers, happy to be tested."

    The testing was aimed at helping ensure Milford Sound workers or residents did not unknowingly have Covid-19 after the visit last month, she said.

    More than 1000 people were tested when WellSouth organised a drive-thru site on Queenstown on Tuesday.

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter