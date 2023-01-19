Visitors flock to Doc sites

Peter Joyce, on the Kepler Track, heads off to get the car to pick up his wife and two daughters after the family spent the new year holiday in four days of sunshine on the Kepler Track. PHOTO: CROYDON PATON

Southern Department of Conservation campsites have been experiencing a post-pandemic revival as people head outdoors during the summer.

Department of Conservation southern South Island director Aaron Fleming said Otago and Southland had been experiencing a dry summer compared with the North Island and he urged people to take extra care because of the extreme fire risk that had developed.

"We have unfortunately had a couple of small fires this season, which were thankfully controlled quickly, but the fire risk is getting higher with the dry conditions. Fires can be devastating to our places, plants and wildlife as well as people. Before lighting a fire, check it’s permitted and safe, and get advice on reducing fire risks."

The public also needed to ensure wildlife both on land and in the water was given plenty of space.

Doc was receiving reports of people taking dogs where they were not permitted.

"This threatens vulnerable birds and other wildlife. Please check where you can take your dog on conservation land by visiting Doc’s website before you head out.

"Doc is encouraging everyone travelling in New Zealand to follow the Tiaki Promise and protect nature, keep New Zealand clean, drive carefully and show respect to others and the environment."

Mr Fleming said the Great Walk campsites in the region appeared to be seeing a big increase across the board at all facilities.

Campsite occupancy on the Kepler Track experienced almost twice the number of bookings for this summer than the previous two.

Bookings for the huts on the Milford, Kepler, Routeburn and Rakiura Tracks had again been at capacity for the summer season.

Hut bed nights at the Siberia (307), Brewster (185) and Liverpool (150) Hutshad also almost been at capacity, while the Jubilee Hut, with only 91 bed nights, had a 54% occupancy for the same period.

Fiordland’s Cascade Creek and Mavora Lakes hosted 4620 visitors during the summer holiday period.

But the Mavora Lakes site only had an 8% occupancy, while Cascade Creek had 56%.

The Catlins region hosted 3137 visitors at its Purakaunui Bay and Papatowai sites.

Otago’s Kidds Bush campsite was at near capacity with 2142 campers.

By Toni McDonald