Warning for dry summer in Southland

After a record-breaking drought this year, Environment Southland is warning to be prepared for an even drier summer.

Environment Southland integrated catchment management general manager Paul Hulse said people should prepare early for a potential repeat event.

The region had received variable rainfall this year, ranging from very low in coastal Southland, to normal-high levels in northern Southland, he said.

"Generally, groundwater levels for the region have recovered to normal or near normal levels for this time of year, with the exception of the Edendale aquifer, which has been severely impacted over the last few years."

The groundwater in the Edendale aquifer was lower than usual for this time of year at present, which suggested there might be water supply issues again this season.

"People and businesses in the Edendale area may find themselves experiencing difficulties with water supplies this summer. We’re continuing to investigate the effect of the low aquifer level and the recovery of the aquifer."

According to Niwa’s long-term forecast, Southland is again expected to experience above average temperatures and lower than usual rainfall during the hot season.

Due to La Nina, more frequent offshore winds will likely result in extended dry spells.

Mr Hulse said it would be wise for all Southlanders to make preparations now, and look at their options should water levels drop.

"It’s been good to see that a number of organisations have already prompted Southlanders, especially those in rural settings, to think about what they would do if water levels get low.

"Now’s the time to check and maintain bores, fix any leaks and make a plan for stock feed and business continuity."