Wastewater options canvassed

A large soak hole to filter the Gore district’s wastewater is one possibility a technical group is exploring as it considers wastewater treatment options for the future.

The Gore District Council has consents to discharge treated water into the Mataura River, but the Mataura consent has expired and the Gore one will expire next year.

While Environment Southland has granted an extension, it is a short-term solution.

At a full council meeting last week, Three Waters asset manager Matt Bayliss submitted a progress report.

He said that at a workshop with Hokonui Runanga and council staff in May, runanga representatives advised the council discharging treated water into the river was culturally unacceptable.

Even if the ecological pollutants were removed from the water through the treatment process, the water was still culturally polluted.

The only way cultural pollutants could be removed from wastewater was through sufficient contact with the earth.

A technical working party of Mr Bayliss, Lutra technical engineer Ash Deshpande and Hokonui Runanga representatives Riki Parata and Courtney Bennett has been formed.

Council chief executive Steve Parry said how wastewater was dealt with would be a long-term project which would be closely scrutinised.

Therefore it was a good idea to form a working party.

"It is likely this issue will ultimately be subsumed by Three Waters reform given the long-term nature of the consent application process."

Mr Bayliss said the group had met recently and agreed for the next six weeks to identify areas where wastewater could be disposed.

It would "look at general areas rather than specific properties and from that we are hoping to move to a shortlist of preferred areas’’.

Cr Doug Grant asked what size area would be needed.

Mr Bayliss said if the council continued to use oxidation ponds to process wastewater it would need about 600ha of land, which was not practical.

A biological nutrient removal plant would require 60ha to 150ha of land.

Another option was a rapid infiltration system which had been installed in Queenstown.

"In simple terms it is almost like a large soak hole so obviously the wastewater needs to be treated to a very high standard.’’

The land needed for that method was about 5ha.

