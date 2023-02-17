Water restrictions imminent

Invercargill residents will face water restrictions from this weekend — and council advises more are likely to come.

Invercargill City Council group infrastructure manager Erin Moogan said yesterday the council would be imposing the first level of water restrictions for the city from tomorrow.

It meant unattended domestic hosing and sprinkler use would be prohibited until further notice.

The decision was made as the flow in the Ōreti River, where Invercargill draws water from, continued to languish and no rain was forecast for the city this week, she said.

She also warned further restrictions were possible.

The first trigger for conservation measures was when the flow of the Ōreti River fell to or below 4cumecs.

The second trigger point was set at 3.2cumecs, when the prohibition of all domestic outside use of water, such as washing cars and watering gardens, was activated.

"The second trigger can be quite soon after the first, so people should be prepared."