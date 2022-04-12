Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Water restrictions remaining but for review

    Environment Southland has not lifted its water restrictions but will look at them again tomorrow.

    Environment Southland chief executive Rob Phillips yesterday said rivers and aquifers had responded by varying degrees to the rainfall last week, but all were receding.

    "With no further rainfall over the weekend, rivers continue to return to low levels. However, there is significant rainfall forecast tonight," Mr Phillips said yesterday.

    The weather forecast was for rain in much of Southland today.

    More than 30mm was forecast for Invercargill and Gore.

    Concern remained for Oreti River levels, as it provides the source of water for Invercargill and several major industries.

    "The decision to keep the direction in place means we can assess the impact of the incoming weather system and ensure rivers are returning to levels which will maintain community water supplies, stock water supplies and major industries."

    Environment Southland put a ban on much of the irrigation in the district late last month in response to the lack of rainfall in the region and a forecast which showed little rainfall expected.

