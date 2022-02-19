Water users asked to put in measures

With lower rainfall and higher temperatures some parts of Southland are beginning to suffer from the extended dry, warm weather.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research indicated the rating of some parts of Eastern Southland was dry, another part was very dry and a small part of the southeast in Invercargill was rated as extremely dry.

Water levels in rivers and a number of aquifers were low, and the predicted rainfall over the next few weeks would not provide relief.

Environment Southland integrated catchment management general manager Paul Hulse said the other Southland councils were asking people to think about their water use and make an effort to conserve water.

"I’d ask that consent holders also become familiar with the water-take conditions in their consents as river and groundwater levels remain low even after rain this week."

"Consents for water takes from both rivers and groundwater come with certain conditions — which could relate to river flow, levels, water take volume, or abstraction rates. It’s important to be familiar with these conditions and put plans in place if water levels continue to drop."

Organisations were prompted by Environment Southland to think about water usage, especially in rural settings.

"Now’s the time to check and maintain bores, fix any leaks, and make a plan for stock feed and business continuity."

Environment Southland, the Rural Support Trust, farming and industry leaders and Emergency Management Southland will meet next week to assess what information and support might be needed for people affected by the low water levels.

Federated Farmers NZ senior vice-president Bernadette Hunt said some farmers in provinces not used to the drier conditions were "feeling the pinch".

It was important to make a conscious decision to lessen their water usage, she said.

"This is the time where they can reach out to organisations such as Rural Support Trust for well-informed decisions and to get expert advice."