Weighbridge will improve recycling, collection accuracy

The Te Anau transfer station will soon boast a new weighbridge, improving accuracy for recycling and rubbish collection.

This is a joint initiative between the Southland District Council and the Ministry for the Environment, which approved funding of $100,000 from the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund for the project.

The construction of the new weighbridge is expected to take place in the next few weeks.

The weighbridge will enable the council to accurately record volumes of rubbish and recycling being collected at the transfer station and then going out to landfill.

The resulting data will reported back to the ministry. The council will then pay a waste-disposal levy, which will generate revenue for initiatives to reduce waste and encourage resource recovery such as composting and recycling.

Vehicles, trailers and trucks using the transfer station will continue to pay by units (e.g. car or trailer) until the end of June next year.

From July 1 next year, users will pay by weight as recorded by the weighbridge.