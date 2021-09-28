West Coast man killed in Southland crash

Police have revealed a West Coast man was killed in a crash in Southland at the weekend.

Police confirmed Anthony John Watson (28), of Cobden died in the single-vehicle crash in Mossburn Five Rivers Rd (SH97) just before 5pm on Sunday.

A second occupant was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

The crash involved a silver 2014 Nissan Navara utility vehicle which left the road near the intersection with Ellis Rd.

The vehicle is believed to have left the Frankton, Queenstown, area at around 3.50pm and was intending to travel to Te Anau.

Yesterday police made an appeal for any sightings of the vehicle or anyone who was in the area that may have dashcam footage that could be helpful.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.