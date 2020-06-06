Wife of Invercargill firefighter doubts he was killed by deer

Senior firefighter Ben McLean died at his property north of Invercargill on April 15, 2020. He is remembered for serving and protecting his community for 43 years. Photo: NZPFU

Vini Kumar holds no illusions that finding out what killed her husband will bring her any comfort, but she refuses to believe he was attacked by a deer.

Arriving at her Makarewa farm, just north of Invercargill, on a stormy evening on April 15, Kumar confronted a congregation of emergency services around her husband's body in a paddock where their stag was kept.

Many of those there were colleagues of the man, Ben McLean, who had been a firefighter with the Invercargill brigade for 43 years.

With a coroner's investigation into McLean's death still ongoing, all wife Kumar has to go off are the initial reports of first responders, and a series of "odd" details surrounding the event.

"Before I went to the scene, somebody already put it out to the media, on Facebook, that he was attacked by a deer. I went at 10 at night. I was at work, I'm a nurse." Kumar said.

"Certain things have happened and I really don't know. I can't blame anybody because that night was heavy rain and he was in mud and I don't think they would be able to get a fingerprint or anything as such."

Vini Kumar and Ben McLean. Photo: Supplied via NZ Herald

So far Kumar says the only information she has received on the cause of her husband's death is a post-mortem indicating he had massive head injuries relating to blood loss.

"How he got the head injury I don't know, because from my point of view a deer will never attack a man just specifically on the head," she said.

"The place where he was just found is just plain soil. There are no stones or anything on that spot to hit his head.

"I really don't know, because Ben was so careful, he would have escaped from one paddock to another if something suspicious with the deer would have happened.

"All our paddocks have an exit. He had an escape already there. He would have gone from one paddock to another, and the place where he was found was only around three metres from the exit."

Kumar said aside from an angioplasty done years ago to widen his artery, McLean had no health issues at all.

"I was thinking maybe a heart attack or something and the deer gone after him. But it was nothing like that, his heart was very clean and clear [according to the post-mortem]."

But other things about the scene rankle Kumar - such as why he had unlocked the gate to the deer paddock in the first place.

"Ben had a padlock, a chain on that gate so I don't know what happened to that chain and what happened to that padlock," she said of the missing items.

Kumar says McLean travelled from their Invercargill home to their farm property on Flora Road, Makarewa, at 11am on April 15, simply to feed the chickens.

It should have only taken an hour or two.

Of particular note, Kumar says six sheep and lots of ducks and hens were missing from her farm after McLean's death.

"Maybe somebody was on the farm when Ben went there, because Ben was not supposed to go there on that day," she said.

"Maybe someone had been there before Ben to steal sheep, had an argument or something, I don't know."

"The sheep were in a different paddock from the one Ben was [found] in."

The state of the farm itself was also "very strange", according to Kumar.

She claims McLean's car keys were missing from the scene for a week following his death but then reappeared in a reflector jacket hanging on the shed on their farm.

"The car keys that he took with the car on that day, the keys were missing for one week. And we even reported that to the cops because I wanted to bring the car home. I couldn't," Kumar said.

Kumar says both police and several of McLean's family members looked through that reflector jacket for the keys directly after his death, but could not find them.

"There were five other people who went through the jacket just to find the keys," Kumar said.

"Even the cops took the metal detector and looked around the paddock but they couldn't find the keys.

"Ben would have worn [the jacket] that night to go inside the paddock, that is a waterproof jacket, and Ben did not have that one on [when found dead]. It was hanging on the shed in the farm."

A large container on the farm left open at the scene of McLean's death also bothered Kumar.

"Ben was doing a night shift on that day. He would never open the container for just a couple of hours. He was supposed to go to the farm for a couple of hours just to check the chickens, because we had small chooks," she said.

"It's very suspicious. I think there was some major things going on there and Ben never said anything but we did have a bit of a problem when we wanted to put a shed on

the hill."

Police directed comment on McLean's case to the Coroner, who confirmed the case is still active.

A Coronial Services spokesperson, however, wanted to point out that: "in 2018/19, the average time it took to close a case and issue a finding was 344 days so just be aware of that in light of how recent Mr McLean's death".

Scott Lindsay was one of McLean's Invercargill Fire Brigade colleagues who was among the first responders on April 15, and said McLean was well known as a "devoted and fantastic firefighter".

Lindsay would not comment on what he saw at the scene as police were the lead agency in the case but noted the firefighters' union were "waiting for the findings of those [coronial] reports ourselves".

"To be perfectly honest, until we get a definitive answer, we won't know what happened," Lindsay said.

Yet for Kumar, the uncertainty around her husband's death leads to despair more than an urge to find the truth.

"What is the point of me telling anybody that this has happened when I know that he can't be coming back?" Kumar said.

"There's no point arguing with people to say this is suspicious, this is suspicious. We don't have any evidence, we don't have any fingerprints. Whom do we charge?

"That's another problem, and I don't want to go through that."