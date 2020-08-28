Friday, 28 August 2020

Wind watch issued for parts of South

    By John Lewis
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    MetService has issued a strong wind watch for Stewart Island, parts of the Southland coast and the Canterbury High Country tomorrow.

    A MetService spokesman said a strong westerly flow was expected to spread over the South Island during Saturday, with gales in the far south and about high country areas.

    Gales may approach severe gale at times, with gusts up to 110kmh, between 2pm and 11pm.

    He advised people to stay up to date with the latest forecast in case the forecast was upgraded to a warning.

