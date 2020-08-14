Friday, 14 August 2020

Witnesses to car's crash with cow sought

    Police are seeking witnesses to a crash that left a person seriously injured after their car hit a cow in Southland yesterday.

    A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash on State Highway 1, near Dacre, about 6.45am.

    The driver of the car was reportedly trapped for a time then freed and airlifted to Dunedin Hospital where they remain in a serious but stable condition.

    Police said today they wanted to speak to both witnesses to the crash and people who assisted after the collision.

    Anyone who can provide information is asked to contact Police on 105 

