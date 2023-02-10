Witnesses to Invercargill church fire sought

Police are appealing for witnesses following suspicious fire at an Invercargill church.

Detective Sergeant Chris Lucy, of Invercargill, said police want to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity near the Cook Islands Christian Church in McQuarrie St about 12pm to 1.30pm today.

Information could be shared with police by calling 105. Please reference event number P053603875.

People who wished to remain anonymous could contact the Crime Stoppers line on 0800 555 111.