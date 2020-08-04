Witnesses sought after alleged burglary near Mataura

Police are looking for witnesses after a man was spotted on several properties in Old Coach Rd, near Mataura.

Police said that on June 31, the man was reportedly carrying two red fuel cans, and at one property he took a set of keys from a vehicle.

Police said they were seeking help from anyone who may have seen the alleged burglar.

The man is described as Caucasian, in his 40s, of short stature and a slight build.

He was wearing a sleeveless oilskin vest, a black beanie and oversized boots.

Anyone who has seen this man or who has information about who he might be was asked to get in touch with Police by calling 105, quoting file number 200731/1949.

You can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.