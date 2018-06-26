Woman calls emergency services from overturned car

A woman called emergency services from inside her overturned car after she crashed in Southland this morning.

A police spokeswoman said two members of the public also called emergency services about the crash near Clifden, which is north of Tuatapere, but bystanders were able to free the woman from her vehicle shortly after 7am today, meaning fire crews were not required to perform an extrication.

The woman was assessed by St John at the scene but was not taken to hospital after the crash between Gardner and Lillburn Valley in the Rowallan area, she said.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said the woman was uninjured.