Woman critical after crash, witnesses sought

Police are looking for witnesses following a serious crash in Invercargill on Wednesday.

Police said an 86-year-old woman was taken to Southland Hospital and is in a critical condition.

"Emergency services were called to the intersection of Morton and Centre Sts about 4pm.

"Two cars were involved in the crash - a red Toyota Echo and a dark green Nissan Maxima."

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or the movement of those vehicles before and after the incident.

Anyone with information should call 105 and quote file number 200618/8238.