Woman freed after vehicle went in ditch

A woman was freed from her vehicle after it left the road and ran into a ditch in Southland yesterday.

Emergency services attended the scene on the Dipton-Winton Highway, State Highway 6, at Centre Bush following reports of a crash about 4.40pm.

A police spokeswoman said police were sent to assist Fire and Emergency New Zealand between Centre Bush-Otapiri and Pukearuhe Rds.

The single-vehicle crash resulted in one person being trapped.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said three appliances from Dipton and Winton stations attended the call-out and helped remove a person from the vehicle.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said a female was assessed by ambulance staff and taken to Southland Hospital with minor injuries.

Towing had been arranged for the vehicle.