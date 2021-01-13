Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Woman freed after vehicle went in ditch

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    A woman was freed from her vehicle after it left the road and ran into a ditch in Southland yesterday.

    Emergency services attended the scene on the Dipton-Winton Highway, State Highway 6, at Centre Bush following reports of a crash about 4.40pm.

    A police spokeswoman said police were sent to assist Fire and Emergency New Zealand between Centre Bush-Otapiri and Pukearuhe Rds.

    The single-vehicle crash resulted in one person being trapped.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said three appliances from Dipton and Winton stations attended the call-out and helped remove a person from the vehicle.

    St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said a female was assessed by ambulance staff and taken to Southland Hospital with minor injuries.

    Towing had been arranged for the vehicle.

