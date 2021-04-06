Wood chip pile catches fire

Photo: ODT files.

Excavators spent yesterday pulling apart a large pile of woodchips which caught fire in Southland.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Southern communications shift manager Andrew Norris said one truck and one tanker from Invercargill responded to the call-out to TNZ Growing Products, near Matheson Rd in Kennington about 9.30am.

Upon arrival they discovered the large pile of ‘‘mulchy chips’’ ablaze; it took about an hour and a-half for firefighters to bring the flames under control and dampen hot spots before the business owners took over.

By noon, staff had been left in charge of watching the pile in case of another flare-up.