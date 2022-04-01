Would-be fuel thieves in Southland had firearm

Photo: ODT files

A group of people used a firearm to threaten a rural Southland property owner while they were trying to steal fuel, police say.

Police are continuing to investigate the burglary at the Colac Bay property, west of Riverton, on Thursday morning.

Today they revealed that one of the four male offenders found on the property at 8am yesterday produced a firearm to threaten the owner when he approached them.

"The firearm was not discharged and no one was injured during the incident," Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said.

The offenders are believed to be aged between 20-30 years old and were wearing hi-viz tops.

Baird said a second burglary was also reported to police in the nearby Round Hill area around the same time.

Firearms, meat, tools and a red and white Honda CRF230F dirt bike were stolen.

The investigation is trying to determine if the two incidents are linked.

Image: Google Maps

Police are appealing for information, especially regarding any sightings of three cars.

They are: a silver/grey 1999 Subaru Impreza hatchback and a grey/blue Toyota Starlet hatchback which were seen in the area around the time of the incident.

The Toyota Starlet was later recovered in Thames St, Riverton.

The third vehicle is a red station wagon, also seen in the area at the time.

Anyone with any information, including sightings of the vehicles or motorcycle in the Western Southland area is encouraged to get in touch with police.

Information can be provided to police on 105, or to Crime Stoppers anonymously, referencing file numbers 220331/3292 and 220331/2506.