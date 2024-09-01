Spring starts with weather warnings in South

MetService has upgraded its weather advisories for parts of Otago today to warn of strong winds and heavy rain for some areas.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers, from 2pm today until 9am tomorrow.

MetService says to expect 90 to 120mm of rain about the main divide, and 60 to 80mm within 15km further east.

Peak rates of 10 to 20mmh are expected this evening and overnight, with thunderstorms possible, especially about the divide.

The forecaster has also issued an orange strong wind warning for North Otago and parts of Canterbury, from 8pm today until 11am tomorrow. Severe northwest gales gusting 120kmh are expected in exposed places.

There is a strong wind watch in place for the rest of Otago and Southland, and a heavy rain watch for Fiordland.