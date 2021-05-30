State of emergency declared in Ashburton

A rising Ashburton River on Sunday morning. Photo: Supplied/David Robert Wong

Ashburton has declared a state of emergency for seven days and Christchurch rivers have broken their banks, as a severe storm hits Canterbury.

Rivers are running high as a 'code-red' storm moves over the region, bringing three days of heavy rain. There are concerns the Ashburton River is running high and is at risk of breaking its banks on Sunday.

MetService has the rare code-red warning in place - its highest alert level - as the deluge is expected to bring between 150 to 200mm of rain to Canterbury by late Monday morning. The Canterbury Plains and coast can expect a further 70 - 110mm.

The rain has begun to cut some areas off and make roads impassable, and those living near Ashburton in particular have been being advised to keep a close eye on the situation and monitor updates.

There has also been significant rainfall affecting Waihi, Kakahu and Geraldine.

Four-year-old Finn Thorp checks out water levels at the corner of Clarendon Tce and Sheldon St, next to the Heathcote River which breached its banks on Sunday morning. Photo: RNZ

In Christchurch, the Heathcote River breached its banks by Clarendon Terrace in Woolston on Sunday morning and there is also flooding at various points along the Avon.

A number of streets in central Christchurch are closed due to severe flooding.

The Christchurch City Council is urging people to drive slowly if they need to be out on the road, so that water is not pushed onto people's properties. People are advised to avoid walking or biking through surface water as there is a chance it could be contaminated with wastewater.

Council spokesperson Tim Drennan said flooding was likely to ease over the coming hours as the tide recedes but that next high tide will bring fresh flooding.

"Most of the flooding that we've had so far has been related to the king tides.

"High tide for this morning has passed and we expect to see the flooding situation ease. However, with the next high tide due at 8pm we expect to see flooding occurring again. If people have vehicles parked in areas affected by flooding this morning, we advise they move them this afternoon before the next high tide."

Up to 8am this morning, Christchurch and the Port Hills have received between 40 and 60mm of rain. Parts of Banks Peninsula have received close to 100mm. Rain is expected to continue falling throughout Sunday and Monday.

STATE OF EMERGENCY IN ASHBURTON

A state of emergency has been declared in Ashburton for seven days and its Civil Defence emergency operation centre is open.

Town council spokesperson Reuben Garcia said the Ashburton River could breach its banks at Bixby Bridge or at Anama Valetta Rd.

At this stage no evacuations have been ordered, but Garcia said contractors were out assessing the damage and residents were asked not to venture out today.

The Canterbury regional council's flood controller, Shaun McCracken, said by Sunday morning the situation was the most severe in the mid Canterbury, Ashburton and Hinds River areas, particularly at Ashburton Forks and Thompson's Track.

Rivers in the upper part of those catchments were flowing very high, with gauges recording some of the highest volumes ever, and more rain coming down.

"We're already seeing water out of the rivers over roads, so there's places that are already starting to be cut off and bridges that can't be used," he said.

"We're expecting to see more overflow throughout the day as all that water starts moving down the catchment system. And if those gauges are true, they are going to be pushing the design capacity of the flood-protection scheme as it moves down the system.

"In particular, that's the north and south branches of the Ashburton [River]; the tributaries, the main ones being Taylor's Stream and Bowyer's Stream."

McCracken said field staff were observing the rivers and his team was in touch with Civil Defence crews.

The Ashburton District Council has warned people in the Methven and Mount Somers areas to boil water used for drinking, food preparation and hygiene purposes.

Deputy Mayor Liz McMillan urged people to stay home and keep safe. She said the council was sending updates through text messages and posts on its Facebook page.

'DON'T PUT YOUR LIFE IN DANGER'

Flood levels have exceeded warnings and people have had to be rescued.

A helicopter was sent to help one person get out of a flooded area and other rescue operations have already taken place, The New Zealand Herald reported late on Sunday morning.

"It's a really serious situation here in Canterbury; the rivers are breaking in multiple places," Federated Farmers president David Clark said.

Clark has been helping with rescues, including a car that has been swept out in the floods at 4.30am where Fire and Emergency NZ crews couldn't get to, and a farmer being trapped in a tractor by the floodwaters.

"Key message from Federated Farmers today is that safety is paramount. Don't put your own life in danger," he said.

"We've seen multiple rescues, with machinery having to go out in deep floodwaters to rescue people."

Police were called to assist a fire crew in a rescue emergency on Walkhams Rd at 8am on Sunday morning, a spokeswoman said.

MORE RAIN AND GALES

MetService forecaster William Nepe said on Sunday morning that a number of weather stations in the foothills and high country have already registered between 100 and 150mm of rain.

"Quite a lot of rain has fallen already and we can expect another 100 to 150mm, possibly more in some places particularly about the foothills and high country to around midday Monday."

He said a warning for severe gale southeasterlies is also in place for the Canterbury coast, north of Ashburton today.

Heathcote River has broken its banks following torrential rain in Canterbury. Photo: Hamish Clark/ NZ Herald

A storm chaser at Canterbury Snow and Weather Watch told the New Zealand Herald he is expecting multiple rivers to burst their banks on Sunday after the worst weather he has seen in a decade.

"We're hearing that a lot of the rivers on the Canterbury Plains, which people live very close to and normally run dry, are running at the highest levels on record," Josh Oliver said on Sunday morning.

"People are pretty concerned. Yesterday people were a bit complacent about this event, we tried to warn people and it's now coming into fruition."

Oliver said this was a "once in a lifetime event", it had been pouring for the past 24 hours, and there was still another day of the warning period to go.

Oliver, who is based in Springfield, said he had seen surface flooding and atrocious driving conditions on Sunday morning.

"People really shouldn't be out unless they absolutely have to. I normally don't get worried about a weather event, I more enjoy the thrill of going out and chasing it, but this one has gotten me worried. Multiple rivers would burst its banks this afternoon I would say."

CHRISTCHURCH HOMES WITHOUT POWER

Surface flooding in Christchurch has knocked out power to hundreds of homes.

About 240 homes around Bishopdale went dark just before 5.30am on Sunday, and 80 homes further inland, near Springfield, have been without electricity since 4am.

Nearly 80 homes in Woolston spent the night without electricity but have had it restored this morning.

And more than 2000 homes near Lake Ellesmere were briefly without power around 2am.

Further inland, about 80 homes went dark around Springfield at 4am.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they had several calls about flooding on roads overnight, particularly on roads next to Christchurch's rivers, and near rivers on the Canterbury Plains.

The spokesperson said they have also assisted with a few downed trees, but expect they may get more calls about damaged trees later this morning.

ROAD CLOSURES

State Highway 73 from Springfield to Castle Hill in Canterbury is closed due to slips and flooding, the New Zealand Transport Agency tweeted on Sunday morning.

People are being asked to delay travelling between Christchurch and the West Coast, as the SH73 closure means a long detour via SH1 and SH7.

HEAVY SNOW

MetService also advised that the freezing level was forecast to be around 1800 metres on Sunday, before lowering to 1400 metres again on Monday.

Heavy snow is expected above the freezing level throughout the event, but it may fall as low as 1000 metres in some places at times, especially on Monday.

Snow is expected to continue to affect alpine passes on state highways on Sunday, MetService said.

FLOOD ALERTS

Canterbury residents wanting to sign up for any official flood alerts, including evacuation notices, can text the name of their local river to 3730.

For example, text RANGITATA to 3730 for updates about that river, or SELWYN to 3730 for updates on the flows of that one. The name of the river must be typed in uppercase letters. The other rivers for which these alerts are available, are: ASHBURTON, HINDS, PAREORA, RAKAIA, WAIHAO, WAIMAKARIRI, and WAITAKI.

The text alerts are provided free of charge by the Canterbury regional council.

- RNZ, NZ Herald and ODT Online