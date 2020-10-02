Strong winds set to buffet South, fire risk warning

Winds of up to 130kmh could batter the South this weekend and heighten the risk of fires.

A strong wind warning is in place for Otago and Southern Lakes from 11pm tonight until 10am on Sunday, and in Southland and Fiordland from 6pm tonight until 6am on Sunday.

MetService is expecting northwest gales to be severe at times, with gusts reaching 120kmh and possibly 130kmh in Otago and Southern Lakes.

Severe gales are also forecast for the Canterbury high country from 4am tomorrow until noon on Sunday.

Meanwhile, there's a watch for northwest gales for Canterbury and Christchurch from 9pm tomorrow until 11am on Sunday.

The strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said gusty winds were likely to affect much of the South Island over the weekend.

"130kmh gusts are possible in exposed places and extra precaution should be taken around fire safety," he said.

With high temperatures also expected over the weekend, Fire and Emergency New Zealand has moved the Otago Central Zone into a restricted fire season.

''With these winds predicted and little or no relief insight regardless of the cold front coming through later in the weekend our fire indices for the Central Zone, particularly our grass fuels, will not receive enough moisture to keep us operating under an open fire season,'' it said in a post on social media.

